Local police say they take all threats to schools very seriously
Local police say they take all threats to schools very seriously
Medford, Ore.- Two threats in one week raise concerns at Rogue Valley high schools.
Grants Pass High School received a threat over the weekend and North Medford High School was threatened just last night.
Medford Police tell NBC5 News that they take these threats very seriously.
“It’s a matter of, just going back back, you know we now have to make contact with this person and see what their state of mind is and where they’re at,” Lt. Justin Ivens of Medford Police says.
Anyone with information on any threats made should immediately report them to local police.
NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.
Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County's only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.
Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!
Leave a Comment: