Local restaurant organizes community cleanup

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– It may have been a cold morning but people still gathered bright and early to take part in a community cleanup.
Organized by Bobbio’s Pizza, staff from the restaurant were joined by locals in picking up trash in Central Point. Over a dozen people cleaned up portions of Hamrick Road and Oak Street – both adopted by Bobbio’s Pizza.
For one of the organizers, it’s wonderful to see the community coming together.
“I was just telling some people down there as we were walking that it kind of warms my heart,” said Rick Deates, owner of Bobbio’s Pizza. “That the community members that showed up on a Saturday morning, 30 degrees, they’re out here picking up trash.”
Organizers hope to make this a quarterly event and possibly branch out to new areas of Central Point. If you would like to take part in the next one, it will be held on May 19.