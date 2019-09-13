Local school taking steps to combat bullying

MEDFORD, Ore. — “How do we include others? How do we accept one another? How do we stand up for things when they’re wrong,” said Principal Gerry Flock, Lone Pine Elementary.
A Medford school is taking steps to combat bullying after it says parents have expressed growing concern over the issue.
“I’ve been in schools for 27 years. It’s just part of a culture we have to try to prevent and work on continuously,” said Principal Flock.
Lone Pine Elementary Principal Gerry Flock says bullying can take a significant toll on students and an entire community.
“It hurts kids self-esteem, it really hurts their self-worth,” he said.
The school’s bringing in former Medford resident, Paul Coughlin, to lead a discussion with parents and the community.
He started anti-bullying non-profit, “The Protectors,” 12 years ago.
“So many kids would be healthier today [and] maybe even alive today, if even one person stood up and said that’s wrong… leave that person alone,” he said.
Coughlin travels to schools around the world encouraging bystanders to stand up to bullies in a non-aggressive way.
“Kids will do heroic things if we give them heroic things to do,” he said. “They really do want to stand up for their classmates but they need inspiration, they need a script to follow. They need a little bit of wisdom and encouragement.”
However, when it really comes down to tackling the issue, Coughlin says parents and the community need to coach kids out of harmful behavior.
“We need to help our kids,” he said. “We call it resistance without war… to stand up for themselves without being a bully, without being abusive.”
The non-profit will be holding an assembly for Lone Pine students next Thursday morning.
There will also be a presentation just for parents and community members at 6:30 that night.
Anyone is welcome to attend.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.