Local Snow Activities

Here is our update on local winter activities!

Lake of the Woods says their Great Meadow Snow Park is now open for snowshoes, snowmobile riders, and sledders. All are welcome to get a day pass for $6.

And you might be wondering about Lake the Woods Annual Kite Festival. While the resort says it all depends on mother nature, typically the festival is held the second week in February. Lake of the Woods says they’ll make the decision about the sixth annual kite festival on January 15. NBC5 will keep you updated. Here is a link to Lake of the Woods website www.lakeofthewoodsresort.com

Diamond Lake says it will open for tubing this Friday. Tubing will kick off at nighttime from six to nine on Friday. You can even purchase your tickets now ahead of time, which you’ll need to do anyways if you plan on going because Diamond Lake is not offering on site ticket sales. Diamond Lakes prices this year run $40 for three hours which includes unlimited rides and tube rental. You can also get a discount if you purchase four or more tickets. For a full schedule and tickets, head to www.diamondlake.net

Fish Lake is also doing quite well with snow. Snowshoes and sleds are available for rental right now. Currently Fish Lake is reporting ice levels at about four inches, but the lake needs to freeze to a safe six to 10 inches for ice fishers. Fish Lake says that typically happens mid-January so we’re almost there. Here is a link to Fish Lakes website fishlakeresort.net.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.