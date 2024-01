MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford will soon be looking for a new City Manager.

Brian Sjothun, who has held the role since 2016, will be retiring at the end of the year. That’s according to the city.

Sjothun’s career with Medford spans more than 16 years and began in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Prior to coming to Medford he worked with the Woodburn Recreation and Parks Department.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.