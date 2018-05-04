Local teenager builds dog shelters for Hope Village

Medford, Ore. — Hope Village is already home to more than a dozen tiny homes. Now, thanks to a local boy, a few more smaller homes are now on the lot.
Since Hope Village opened last year, a number of homeless people have been able to advantage of the housing. Now, the residents pets are being taken care of, too.
Right now, residents are allowed to have their animals overnight in their homes. The shelters will allow them to house their pets during the day in a safe place. A local high school student, Ben Martin, built two new dog shelters for Hope Village.
It was all part of an Eagle Scout project. He raised more than $2,700 to fund his project. He first approached Hope Village four months ago about his idea, and he’s since put in more than 50 hours of labor to turn his dreams into a reality.
Hope Village volunteers said they are happy to see kids working to make a difference in the community.
“First he dreamed it up and someone referred him to us, and we said – heck yes, we love it. Then he had to raise money and design these,” Rich Hansen, Hope Village.
There are seven houses and fourteen apartments at Hope Village – around half of the residents have pets.