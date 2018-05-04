Home
Local fellowship in need of men’s supplies for homeless drive

Medford, Ore. — If you’re in the process of de-cluttering while spring cleaning, a local organization has an idea for you. Set Free Fellowship in Medford is in need of donations, specifically men’s clothing and supplies.

The fellowship holds an event for the homeless every Friday – providing clothing, food, and some medical needs. The organization said the majority of our community’s homeless population is men.

While it appreciates donations for women, it really needs supplies for men.

“80% of the people that come are homeless men and so we go through the men’s so fast. It all goes in a trailer down there and we open it up every Friday and it’s really a blessing to do this,” Debi McComas, Set Free Fellowship.

The fellowship has been holding its Friday event for four years now. Donations are solely from the community’s support.

It says if you have any items you’d like to donate, it takes anything from clothing to toiletries – including feminine hygiene products, blankets, soap, and sleeping bags.

