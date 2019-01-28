Local wellness center continues to help furloughed workers

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rasa Center for Yoga and Wellness is continuing to offer free yoga classes for furloughed workers.
Mariane Corallo with Rasa Yoga said when money gets tight, exercise classes are usually the first things to go.
“Yoga is actually one of the things that has to be the basic part of ones life in terms of moving and breathing and really calming the mind,” Corallo said.
The center has not set an end date for the free classes. Right now, Corallo said she wants all federal workers to know they are supported by the community.
“It is more about the community and more about the support. It was really great to have people that we knew were impacted and who weren’t working to know that they were being embraced by our larger community,” Corallo said.
Any federal worker that is interested can bring their federal ID to the center in Ashland or Medford.
