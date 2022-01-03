Local woman survives unexpected night in the wilderness

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A Shady Cove woman is safe after being lost in the wilderness overnight.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 3:00 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old woman left her home on Indian Creek Road with two of her dogs on a mission to track down another two dogs that went missing. However, she quickly became disoriented.

Deputies said the woman walked all night with her dogs and finally ended up at a home on Butte Falls Highway about nine hours after she left.

The sheriff’s office said it was fortunate the woman was wearing weather-appropriate clothing. However, she was still hospitalized for hypothermia.

The missing dogs reportedly returned home and the other two are safe.