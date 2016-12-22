LUBA overturns Jackson county land use decision

Medford, Ore. — A recent decision by the Land Use Board of Appeals means good news for Jackson county growers.
LUBA overturned a decision by Jackson county that said exempt agricultural buildings, like greenhouses, are only allowed on exclusive farm use or forest land.
This means good news for the owners of Full Bloom Light Deprivation, who build greenhouses for a living.
Erick recors & matthew daniken / full bloom light deprivation: “Not all these guys need to go out and spend, you know, $50,000, $60,000 dollars on a coded structure greenhouse or $30,000 on a heavy coded structure greenhouse just to protect their crop one time a year,” said owners of Full Bloom Light Deprivation, Eric Recors and Matthew Daniken.
They also say the county could see extra tax revenue from the lengthened growing season a greenhouse provides.
The state did uphold the county’s decision that the exemption needs to be approved.
You still have to contact the county to see if your structure is exempt or requires a permit.