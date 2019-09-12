Macklemore fans line up for free concert tickets, more available this weekend

Medford, Ore — 50 lucky fans are getting the experience of a lifetime, for free!
U.S. Cellular is giving out tickets to a free concert featuring the rapper Macklemore. 50 of those tickets went to patient fans Thursday morning at Airport Chevrolet.
The concert is on October 4th at the Expo in Central Point, celebrating U.S. Cellular’s 30 years in Southern Oregon.
Some Macklemore fans were up before the sun to get their spot in line.
“6:30 this morning, we had tried to do the 2 previous drops for 107.5 and missed out so we got here extra early,” said April Fidura, who was first in line for the event.
If you missed Thursday’s giveaway you’ve got another chance.
Kiss FM will be handing out 300 more tickets at U.S. Cellular stores in the Rogue Valley on Saturday morning.
For locations and times, visit USCellularcelebrates.com
