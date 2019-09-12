OSF donates some ticket sales to forest restoration, gives discount to firefighters

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival plans on donating a portion of ticket sales to a non-profit committed to reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the Ashland watershed.
If you order a ticket to an OSF show between September 17 and 22 this season, the “infrastructure fees” from the tickets will go to the Lomakatsi Restoration Project, an Ashland-based nonprofit that works to reduce potential fuels for fires across thousands of acres of forestland.
Also, in recognition of firefighters, OSF is giving a 15% discount to qualified, Red Card-holding firefighters and their immediate families. This is an extension of the discount already given to active-duty U.S. military personnel and veterans.
“OSF stands with its community, patrons, volunteers, company members and all those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected or remain at risk from the effects and impact of wildfires throughout the entire multistate region,” said OSF Artistic Director Nataki Garrett. “We are committed to serving and collaborating with experienced environmental stewards, including those who do the work of preventing wildfires and acknowledging the incredible impact that firefighters and their families make in responding to these devastating natural disasters.”
OSF also announced all further outdoor performances scheduled for the Allen Elizabethan Theatre on the 2020 season playbill will remain outdoors. No performances will be moved to another indoor venue, like last season.