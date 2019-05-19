‘Made in Southern Oregon’ draws hundreds to downtown Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Hundreds took to the streets in Central Point Saturday for the first-ever ‘Made in Southern Oregon’ fair.
From art, wood and glass makings, jewelry, food, and live music, there was something for everyone to enjoy. The event took place on Pine Street between 1st and 4th Street.
“Our city just underwent a little bit of construction down here on Pine street where we created a much more walkable space, so this is our first event to really show off all the work that we’ve done,” coordinator Nikki Petersen said.
More than 60 vendors participated in this year’s event.
If you are interested in participating next year, contact the Central Point Parks and Recreation Department for more information. You can find that information here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]