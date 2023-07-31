Madrone Trail Public Charter School seeks funds for new playground

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Madrone Trail Public Charter School is raising funds for their new playground.

The playground will be built entirely by parents and community volunteers.

There is a GoFundMe in place to help raise funds for the construction which is slated to start in early October.

It will feature equipment carefully chosen to cater to different age groups, making sure students from preschool to middle school can enjoy.

To donate you can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/playground-structure*.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.