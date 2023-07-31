Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life without parole

FREEMONT COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) – An Idaho mother who murdered two of her children will never leave prison.

Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday.

The former beauty queen killed her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old son Joshua Vallow in 2019.

She then lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts for months.

During the time they were reportedly missing, Vallow Daybell married Chad Daybell, who is still awaiting trial for his alleged role in hiding the bodies.

The children’s remains were found on Daybell’s property in 2020.

In addition to the life sentences for the murders of her children, Vallow Daybell was also sentenced to life for conspiracy to commit murder.

That charge stemmed from the death of Chad Daybell’s first wife in 2019.

