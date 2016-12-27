Magnitude 4.1 quake recorded off the Oregon Coast

Coos Bay, Ore. – A light earthquake shook off the Oregon Coast early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Scientists said the magnitude 4.1 quake took place at 7:51 a.m. near the Blanco Fracture Zone, around 229 miles from Coos Bay.
The quake was classified as “weak” by the USGS. So far there have been no reports of damage.
This is the second quake along the Blanco Fracture Zone recorded this week. On December 23, a magnitude 4.3 quake took place off the Oregon Coast 140 miles from Bandon.
On November 27, two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.8 and 4.9 were reported just a little over 100 miles west of Bandon, both along the Blanco Fracture Zone.