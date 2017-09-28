Police bust ‘major’ drug trafficking organization in central Oregon

Madras, Ore. – Police took down a major drug trafficking network operating in central Oregon, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
On September 27, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team–assisted by the FBI and DEA–arrested nine people who allegedly participated in a drug distribution network in the Madras/Redmond area. Three others were arrested on separate charges.
All the arrests were made without incident, according to the FBI.
During the operation, police identified 11 minors who were considered endangered. Efforts were made to ensure the children were safe following the bust.
Ten weapons were also found in subsequent searches.
The FBI said the investigation into the network began last year. They believe the organization has trafficked both methamphetamine and heroin in throughout central Oregon.
“This unified law enforcement effort is a significant step in dismantling a drug trafficking organization profiting off the destruction of families and communities in Central Oregon suffering the ravages of drug addiction,” said Billy J. Williams, United States Attorney for the District of Oregon.
According to the FBI, all defendants and charges are as follows:
Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin (federal)
- Lima, Mauricio – age 36 of Madras, Oregon
- Dominguez, Isaac – age 32 of Madras, Oregon
- Harper, Sherry – age 45 of Redmond, OregonConspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (federal)
- Boynton, Heather – age 26 of Madras, Oregon
- Plazola, Desmond – age 29 of Warm Springs, Oregon
- Barajas, Leonel – age 29 of Madras, Oregon
- Billingsley, Trever – age 26 of Madras, OregonPossession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin (federal)
- Mortensen, Preston – age 29 of Bend, OregonPossession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (federal)
- Biever, Marlena – age 38 of Redmond, OregonParole violation charge (Jefferson County warrant)
- Eric Brian Wilkinson, age 23, hometown unknownFailure to Appear for theft 3rd degree (Deschutes County warrant)
- Lindsy Renee Haney, age 22, of Redmond, OregonUnlawful possession of methamphetamine (state charge)
Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school (state charge)
Felon in possession of a firearm — 3 counts (state charges)
- Juan Jose Vega, age 27, of Culver, Oregon
(Previously arrested) Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (federal charge)
- Colt Sipp, age 51, of Umatilla, Oregon