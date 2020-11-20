Majority of Californians will be under 10 p.m. curfew starting Saturday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Over 90% of Californians will soon be asked to obey a 10:00 p.m. curfew due to the spread of COVID-19.
On November 19, acting State Health Officer Erica Pan issued a “limited” stay at home order for California counties under Tier 1 (purple) of the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” In the order, it’s stated that all out-of-household gatherings and activities that occur outside of one’s residence or lodging must cease between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
There are exemptions for activities associated with the operations, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure.
According to Dr. Pan, the order doesn’t prevent people from leaving their homes, but they’re not allowed to engage in any physical interaction with anyone from another household.
The order takes effect on the night of November 21 for counties in Tier 1 (purple). Any counties who move that tier—which is the most restrictive—after the order takes effect will have a two-day grace period to prepare.
The order will remain in effect until the morning of December 21. However, it may be extended or revised before that time.
To check the status of individual California counties, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/