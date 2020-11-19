‘Masks Save Lives’ ad campaign launches in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown launched a new campaign promoting the use of face masks and social distancing.
The new public awareness campaign asks Oregonians to rethink their holiday plans and reinforces the importance of wearing masks.
“We are eight months into the pandemic, and I know it’s easy to suffer fatigue and forget the importance of continuing to do the things we know can protect ourselves and our loved ones from this virus,” Governor Brown said. “And as we enter the holiday season, I understand how much we all want to get together with family and friends and feel a sense of normalcy. But the holidays are different this year. The best way to show our love this season is to rethink how we celebrate it. I’m urging all Oregonians to limit their holiday get-togethers and to continue wearing their face coverings.”
The “Masks Save Lives” ads will appear on social media, TV, signs, and print media.
The governor’s office gave the following examples of Masks Save Lives ads:
Don’t Let COVID Crash Thanksgiving. Masks Save Lives.
Don’t Gift Mom COVID for the Holidays. Masks Save Lives.
Don’t Pass COVID Across the Dinner Table. Masks Save Lives.
Do You Love Your Family Enough to Wear One? Masks Save Lives.
Friendships Last Longer When You Wear Masks. Masks Save Lives.
Billboards and digital ads are going up this week with television ads coming in the near future.