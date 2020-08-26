Malin fire district celebrates 100 years of operations

A Southern Oregon fire department is celebrating 100 years of operations this week.
The Malin Rural Fire Protection District has been serving its community since 1920.
It’s an all volunteer fire district with no full-time firefighters.
That makes the work all that much more difficult, but chief Virgil Jochim says it just shows the commitment his people have made.
“It’s a pretty big deal for a small community like this. We’ve got a lot of new equipment and so we just want to show it off… From where they’ve started… We’ve come a long ways,” says Jochim.
The district will host a free barbeque on Saturday for community members to come by and see the station.
It says the celebration will start at 11 am and will go on until the food runs out.
