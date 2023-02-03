Man accused of child sex crimes may have more victims, Medford police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police detectives believe a man being investigated for child sex crimes may have more victims out there.

20-year-old Kevin Crook was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a local 13-year-old girl.

A Jackson County grand jury charged him with second-degree rape and first-degree sex abuse.

Detectives are concerned that he’s had multiple relationships with juvenile females in both Jackson and Josephine counties.

If you have any information about this case, contact Medford police.