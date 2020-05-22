Man accused of killing Dennis Day deemed fit to stand trial once again

MEDFORD, Ore. – The trial for the man accused of killing a former Disney Mouseketeer will move forward.
Daniel Burda faces multiple charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and abuse of a corpse in connection the death of 76-year-old Dennis Day.
Burda, who lived at the Phoenix home of Day and his partner, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Day went missing from his home in Phoenix in July of 2018. His body was found the next spring buried under a massive pile of clothes in his home.
Burda was evaluated at a state hospital last year and was found able to “aid and assist” in his own defense. However, in March of 2020, a judge moved to have Burda transferred to the state hospital again. Officials there would work to make Burda fit to stand trial.
After a recent psychological evaluation, Oregon State Hospital determined Burda was mentally fit to stand trial.
The trial is expected to begin in August and will last 15 days.