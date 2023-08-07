Man accused of murdering Oregon City woman he reported missing

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KGW) — In late July, a man reported that a 49-year-old Oregon City woman went missing. Less than two weeks later, police arrested him for murder.

Jamon Peter Fritsch, 47, lives at the same home on Jefferson Street where Kara Taylor was last seen on the evening of July 25, Oregon City police said. Two days later, he reported Taylor missing on July 27. Detectives determined that the circumstances surrounding her disappearance were “suspicious” and they began an investigation.

On August 5, police officers executed a search warrant at the home “as well as other locations,” according to Oregon City police. Detectives “developed evidence” that led them to believe that Taylor died by homicidal violence, but police didn’t specify what that evidence entailed. Police issued an arrest warrant for Fritsch.

Around 12:30 a.m. on August 7, Oregon City police arrested Fritsch, with help from the Clackamas County Interagency SWAT team. Fritsch faces multiple charges including murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree and abuse of a corpse in the second degree.

He was taken to the Clackamas County Jail. Fritsch’s bail has been set at $1,000,000.