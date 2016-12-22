Home
Man accused of shooting into Talent home appears in court

Medford, Ore. — The teenager accused of firing shots into a Talent home as children slept inside, is pleading not guilty.

Felipe Villalba was arraigned in Medford Wednesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old was arrested last week. He’s accused of shooting into a Talent home, while 6 people were inside. No one was seriously injured in the incident.

Villalba is facing charges of assault, attempted assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

He’s scheduled to be back in court at the end of January.

 

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University. She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

