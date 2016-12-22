Home
Man convicted of rape to get new trial

Medford, Ore. — A man convicted of rape is set to get a new trial, and he’s hoping to get out of jail until then.

Jurors unanimously convicted Talon Ramoz of rape and unlawful sexual penetration this summer. He was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison.

After his conviction, attorneys realized the word “knowingly” had been left out of jury instruction, and Ramoz’s defense attorney filed a motion for a new trial.

This fall, a Jackson County judge granted that motion. A pre-trial conference is set for January.

A bail hearing is set for this Friday.

 

