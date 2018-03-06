Man arrested for allegedly robbing Medford Subway restaurant

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police believe they caught the man who robbed a Medford Subway restaurant on March 3.
According to the only subway employee at the scene, a Hispanic man entered the Subway on Rossanley Drive at about 9:45 p.m. The man then brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the register and tip jar. The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.
The employee was able to provide officers with a detailed description of the suspect, who was also recorded on video surveillance.
The Medford Police Department said on March 4, an officer pulled over a 2011 Kia Sorento due to a traffic violation. The officer noticed the driver, 40-year-old Tommy Carlos Olivares, looked like the robbery suspect.
Olivares was arrested on an outstanding fugitive warrant. He was also in possession of heroin at the time of the traffic stop. A replica handgun resembling the handgun described by the Subway employee was also found.
After being interviewed, Olivares was charged with robbery in the second degree, menacing and theft in the second degree. He remains behind bars in the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call MPD at 541-774-2230.