Medford dental office vandalized

Medford, Ore — A local dentist’s office was left picking up the pieces after a vandal broke an office window.
Employees at Dr. Eugene Meyerding Dentistry arrived at work Monday morning to find shattered glass and a large rock in one of the examination rooms.
They say nothing was stolen and this isn’t the first time vandals have struck the area.
“In the neighborhood through the past month, we’ve heard some other occurrences, I don’t know if it was specifically rocks, but some car burglaries in our area” said Julie Collins.
Anyone with information on this incident or any others in the area are asked to contact medford police.