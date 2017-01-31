Man arrested for displaying BB gun during Portland protest

Portland, Ore. – During a gathering for a “No Ban, No Wall” protest in Portland, police say they arrested Washington man after they received reports he displayed a handgun during the demonstration.
The Portland Police Bureau said around 12:30 p.m. on January 30, a community member flagged down an officer at Terry Schrunk Plaza in downtown Portland and said a passenger in a pick-up truck showed a handgun as the driver passed by protesters.
According to PPB, officers found the vehicle circling the area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and the passenger were taken into custody without incident.
Police said they located what they called a “replica handgun” that fires BBs. An unloaded AR-15 style rifle that belonged to the driver was also found—there were no reports the rifle was displayed during the incident.
Officers said the rifle was taken for “safekeeping”. The driver will be able to get the gun back at a later time.
The passenger of the pick-up truck, 20-year-old Sergey E. Antonov of Battle Ground, Washington, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.