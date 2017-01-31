Moose found in the basement of an Idaho home

Hailey, Idaho – A family living in Hailey, Idaho got quite the surprise Sunday night after they found a moose in their basement.
Blaine County deputies said the moose fell through a basement window well and became trapped.
According to Idaho Fish and Game officials, local police officers tried to herd the moose up the stairs and out the front door, but the moose didn’t cooperate—in fact, she tried to charge officers several times.
At 3:00 in the morning, Wildlife Manager Daryl Meints was called out to the home to sedate the moose. With a lot of help, the moose was carried up the stairs and out of the house.
IDFG said the moose later woke up groggy and confused on the snow-covered street, but she was free.
Deputies speculate the moose may have wandered into town looking for food.