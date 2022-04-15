Man arrested for DUII after crashing into Grants Pass In-N-Out Burger sign

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a Grants Pass In-N-Out Burger sign.

Police said at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of Northeast 7th Street and Morgan Lane in Grants Pass.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, the vehicle’s driver apparently missed the drive-through lane and struck the restaurant’s sign.

Following an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was identified as 41-year-old Raul Oscar Ortiz.

Police said while there was considerable damage done to the sign, nobody was seriously hurt in the incident.