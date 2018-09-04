Man arrested for eluding police in multi-state pursuit

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A vehicle pursuit that started in Klamath County ended after the suspect crossed over the Oregon-California border.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of September 3, a deputy tried to pull over a Ford pickup truck near Keno, Oregon. However, the driver didn’t stop and eventually got onto Highway 66 heading to Klamath Falls.
According to KCSO, the driver swerved toward a deputy’s patrol vehicle during the chase. The pursuit continued on Highway 97, heading toward California.
Law enforcement south of the border was told about the chase and intercepted the vehicle, finally making a stop and arrest 32 miles into California.
Deputies said 35-year-old Adam Brooks of Keno was lodged in the Siskiyou County Jail where he will be held for crimes in California before being extradited to face charges in Klamath County.