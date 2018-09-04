(NBC News) – Communities along the Gulf Coast are bracing for Tropical Storm Gordon.
Businesses and homes are boarded-up as hurricane watches and warnings stretch from Florida through Louisiana.
Residents in the strike zone are moving sandbags into place, filling gas tanks and making sure there’s plenty of food and water for what could be a rough ride, and the time to prepare is quickly running out.
“Throughout the day today and into tonight, conditions are expected to deteriorate,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said Tuesday.
The storm is expected to deliver a deluge of rain to the Gulf Coast, bringing up to a foot in some areas.
