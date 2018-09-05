Man arrested for Grants Pass arson

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police arrested a man for allegedly starting a fire behind Domino’s Pizza in Grants Pass.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, 24-year-old Ricardo Resendez deliberately set a dumpster on fire behind the restaurant just before midnight on August 30. Investigators determined damage from the fire could cost the business about $1,000.
On September 4, Resendez was located by detectives and taken into custody. He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for arson and criminal mischief.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-450-6260.