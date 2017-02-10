Man arrested in Talent with over 100 pounds of marijuana

Talent, Ore. – A suspect who eluded Talent police officers on January 30 was arrested Thursday after he was found with over 100 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of heroin.
According to the City of Talent Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Amos Street on Thursday, February 9.
Police said once officers arrived at the residence, they found 38-year-old Hezekiah Cloud Staples.
Cloud had been previously identified as a suspect who eluded officers on January 30, but he had not yet been arrested for that particular crime.
During the investigation, officers said they found a small amount of heroin and over 100 pounds of marijuana. It is believed Stables was manufacturing a cannabis concentrate commonly known as “dabs”.
Staples was arrested on numerous charges including felon in possession of a firearm, child neglect, attempt to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession, manufacture and distribution of marijuana.