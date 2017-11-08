Man arrested for robbing White City convenience store

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A man who police say robbed a White City convenience store was taken into custody along with his alleged getaway driver.
On November 1, the Fast and Easy Mart on Antioch Road was robbed by a masked man who said he was armed. A getaway driver picked up the man and they drove away from the scene before police could arrive. Nobody was injured in the robbery.
Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as 39-year-old Jason Allen Jule. It was determined Jule pretended to have a gun during the robbery. He dropped some of the money he stole on the ground before fleeing in a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Angela Christina Estrada, Jule’s girlfriend.
On November 7, Jule was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges related to the robbery. Estrada was arrested the next day on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.