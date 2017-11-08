Home
Two people found dead during search for missing Aloha girl, sex abuse suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two bodies were found along a trail in the Portland area during the search for a missing teen and a man wanted by police for sexually abusing her.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office believes the sex abuse victim, 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan, ran away from her Aloha home on October 30. She may be with 23-year-old Zachary Petersen of Pasco, Washington, who went missing the same day.

Investigators said Petersen called a crisis line in Washington prior to his disappearance. He may be suicidal and possibly in the possession of a firearm.

On November 6, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Petersen’s vehicle was found unoccupied in a gravel parking lot along Northwest Cornell Road in Portland. Anneika Vaughan’s backpack was found inside the truck.

KGW reports on November 8, two people were found dead along a trail in Forest Park.

The names of the people found dead were not immediately released. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

