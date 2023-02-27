Man charged with murder after 21-year-old Tigard woman’s death

TIGARD, Ore. (KGW) — Tigard police officers arrested a man accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman on February 22.

Daniel Matthews, 30, called police at 9:46 p.m. to report the woman’s death at an apartment complex near Southwest Maplewood Drive and Southwest Main Street, according to Tigard police. Matthews did not initially comply with officers, and as a precaution, a reverse 911 notification went out to people in a nearby apartment building, asking them to stay indoors. The man was detained around 10:23 p.m.

Tigard police officers and medical personnel checked on the woman and found her dead. Tigard police later identified her as Tori Smith. The Medical Examiner determined that Smith died by strangulation.

Officers said Smith was an acquaintance or a friend of Matthews. Tigard police have not released any further details surrounding the investigation.

Matthews was taken to the Washington County Jail and charged with second-degree murder. Last week, Tigard police initially said it was investigating a suspicious death and that Matthews had been detained in connection to the case.