Man charged with murdering first responder in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – The man who is accused of shooting and killing a Southern Oregon firefighter has been arrested in Northern California.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said they were called out to an incident Thursday morning. One of its volunteer firefighters was getting ready to respond when he was shot and killed while leaving his home in the 900 block of Caves Highway in Cave Junction.
IVFD Chief John Holmes said, “From what we’re understanding, he was responding to one of our fires we had this [Thursday] morning. But as far as what had happened right after he opened the door to respond I, unfortunately, don’t have that information at this point.”
On the morning after the shooting, police identified the firefighter as 43-year-old Devin Tandy.
According to Oregon State Police, Tandy’s vehicle wasn’t at his residence after the shooting happened. So investigators told local law enforcement agencies to keep an eye out for the vehicle.
Eventually, the vehicle was found and the driver was detained in Del Norte County, California. He was identified as 22-year-old Deymon Edwards. He was lodged in the Del Norte County Jail for murder, burglary, robbery, and unlawful use of a vehicle.