Third arrest made in Arbery murder case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WXIA/NBC News) – Another man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Ahmaud Arbery.
William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the man who shot video of Ahmaud Arbery’s death that drew attention to the case and sparked a national outcry has been arrested and charged with Arbery’s murder.
Bryan, 50, was driving behind Arbery as he was running on a Brunswick, Georgia street where Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, both now charged with murder, accosted him.
Travis McMichael got into a struggle with Arbery and ended up shooting him, all of which Bryan recorded.
He faces charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
In a statement on behalf of the Arbery family, attorneys said they were “relieved” to learn of Bryan’s arrest.
Bryan’s attorney says his client was unarmed at the time of the shooting, did not have any conversation with accused killers Greg or Travis McMichael prior to the shooting that day and was not privy to any plan to take a life.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2ZtHjva