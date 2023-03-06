Man found dead after fall at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. – A man from California died after falling into the ocean along the Oregon Coast.

Oregon State Police said at about 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 25-year-old Henry Minh Hoang of West Covina was hiking in a fenced-off area of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area when he slipped and fell into the water.

Knocked unconscious from the fall, Hoang was swept into the ocean by the waves.

People who saw the incident eventually lost sight of Hoang and the rescue operation transitioned into a likely recovery operation, OSP said.

The recovery effort was delayed until the next morning when searchers could safely resume their efforts.

Later that evening, Hoang was found dead on the shoreline at the bottom of a nearby cliff.

According to OSP, his body was recovered and taken to a local funeral home.