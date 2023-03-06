Dozens detained after violent ‘Cop City’ protests outside of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – Fires were set and rocks were thrown in a violent start to what protestors are calling a weeklong “mass mobilization” just outside of Atlanta.

Police say dozens were detained during a protest at the site of a planned police training facility.

23 people now face domestic terrorism charges. Police are calling these people “agitators” using a peaceful protest as cover and storming the construction site of the facility Sunday evening.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said, “This wasn’t about a public safety training center. This was about anarchy and this was about the attempt to destabilize.”

Surveillance video shows that many of the protestors appeared to be dressed in camo and masks, some even carrying shields.

The video shows fireworks, rocks, and even Molotov cocktails thrown at law enforcement.

No officers were hurt

Chief Schierbaum said, “Actions such as this will not be tolerated. When you attack law enforcement officers, when you damage equipment, you are breaking the law and this was a very violent attack that occurred this evening. Very, violent.”

APD says construction vehicles were torched at the location that opponents call “Cop City.”

Environmental advocates are fighting to preserve the forest and others say the facility could increase the militarization of police.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted a statement that said in part, “Domestic terrorism will not be tolerated in this state. As we continue to respect peaceful protest, we will also continue to ensure safety in our communities.”

Atlanta police say at least 35 people were detained. Some were from outside of Atlanta.

Some activists criticized the law enforcement response and characterization of the protest but police claim they “exercised restraint.”