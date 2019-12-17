Man found dead at country club likely fell, autopsy reveals

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man found dead Sunday at the Rogue Valley Country Club likely died from a head injury and exposure. That’s according to autopsy results released Tuesday by Medford police.
Around 6:30 Sunday morning, employees of the club found a body on the cart path outside of the golf pro shop. Police were called to the scene.
The man has been identified as, 67-year-old Mike O’Grady.
Club management confirmed the man was a member of the club and shared a property line with the course. Police say O’Grady was walking home when he apparently fell and hit his head. Police say the temperature Saturday night was 39 degrees, so his injury and exposure likely played a role in his death.