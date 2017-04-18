Man found dead two days after brutal assault

ALTURAS, Calif. – A man was found dead in an Alturas motel room two days after he was allegedly assaulted. Police are now investigating whether the death was due to injuries sustained during the assault.
Alturas police said 55-year-old Freddie Troy Baca was struck on the head several times with a brick during an assault on April 14. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.
Two days later, officers said they responded to the Essex Motel after getting a report of an unresponsive man. When police arrived, they found Baca dead.
James Wesley Kinnaman and Kodee Carmine Kinnaman were arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.
The Alturas Police Department said an autopsy is scheduled to take place on April 18.
Until the results of that autopsy are received, police said they’re unable to prove if Baca died as a result of the assault.