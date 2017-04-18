Triple murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/CNN Newsource) – Fresno police say a man wanted in last week’s killing of a motel security guard fatally shot three men Tuesday.
Police say Kori Ali Muhammad yelled “Allahu Akbar”–or “God is great” in Arabic–when he was arrested.
They say it appears Tuesday’s victims were chosen at random but are all white.
Police say he has posted on social media a dislike for white people and government officials.
He also is accused of opening fire on two people who were not injured.
Authorities say he will face four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.