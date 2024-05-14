Man gets 6 years for selling fentanyl-laced pills causing teen’s death

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will spend at least six years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a local teen back in 2021.

According to the Oregon justice department, 31-year-old John Rocha was sentenced Monday to over six years with four years’ supervised release.

Court documents show Medford police officers responded to the overdose death of 17-year-old high school student on September 7, 2021.

During the investigations, officers learned that the teen had taken counterfeit Percocet pills that were laced with fentanyl. Just days later, Rocha was identified as the victim’s drug supplier. He was confronted by officers and admitted to selling counterfeit pills.

In 2022, Rocha, along with four other people, was indicted on five counts including distributing fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm for use during drug trafficking.

He pled guilty to distributing fentanyl in February 2024.

