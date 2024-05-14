Rogue River Police looking for bank robbery suspect

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Officers with the Rogue River Police Department are asking for the community’s help identifying a man in connection to a bank robbery on Monday.

According to the department, the suspect entered the Umpqua Bank on 121 Pine Street just after 4 p.m.

He is described as a 40 to 50-year-old white male wearing gray pants, a white long sleeve shirt, white Nike hat and black sunglasses. He also has tattoos on his left arm and had a band-aid on his right cheek.

There were no injuries reported. Police say anyone who sees or knows the suspect should not attempt to make contact but call 911 instead.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has more information on the incident is asked to call the Rogue River Police Department.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.