Man killed after falling off cliff on the Oregon Coast, 3 children rescued

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A man died after he and several children fell off an embankment on the Oregon Coast.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, April 22, a 28-year-old woman from Grants Pass called 911 saying her husband, her two kids, and a juvenile friend of the family had fallen over a cliff in the area of Secret Beach.

First responders were sent to the scene and determined that the location was not at Secret Beach, but at a small beach a little further north.

According to CCSO, two first responders rappelled to the beach and located one of the children and the woman’s husband. He was identified as 36-year-old Ryan Acord.

Medical assistance was provided to the 8-year-old child, but Ryan Acord did not survive the fall to the rocky beach.

The other two children, ages 12 and 8, had also fallen down the steep embankment, but they didn’t fall over the edge to the beach below. One was attended to and released to his mother, the other was uninjured and released to his mother.

The sheriff’s office said the entire operation took over five hours using resources from Brookings Fire, Brookings Police, Cape Ferello Fire, Cal-Ore Life Flight Ambulance, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Oregon State Police.

