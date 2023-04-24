Federal appeals court upholds expansion of Cascade-Siskiyou Nat’l Monument.

CASCADE-SISKIYOU NAT’L MONUMENT, Ore. – A federal appeals court upheld the Obama-era expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

Originally designated in 2000 by President Clinton, the national monument was expanded in 2017 by the Obama administration.

Oregon timber business “Murphy Co.” claimed President Obama’s expansion of the monument conflicted with the Oregon and California Lands Act, which reserves certain lands for timber production.

The Ninth Circuit Court rejected Murphy’s argument, as Cascade-Siskiyou is the only national monument specifically created to protect biological diversity for generations to come.

“The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument is a great gift to present and future generations,” said Dave Willis, Soda Mountain Wilderness Council chair and long-time Monument-area advocate. “We’re very glad this Court saw fit to not let the logging company take any of this gift away.”

American Forest Resource Council President Travis Joseph said the ruling sets a dangerous precedent moving forward, granting the president broad authority over federal lands through the Antiquities Act.

