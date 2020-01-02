Man killed in Central Point officer-involved shooting publicly identified

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police are releasing the name of the person who was shot and killed by police in Central Point on New Year’s Day.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 8:15 p.m. on January 1, someone called 9-1-1 and said 29-year-old Teddy James Maverick Varner was threatening her boyfriend in the 8000 block of Blackwell Road. The caller said she also heard gunshots coming from a shop on the property.
When deputies arrived, they started to secure the scene. The caller’s boyfriend cooperated with deputies, but Varner remained inside the shop. It was believed he was “armed and hostile,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said as they were interviewing the victim, Varner came out of the building with a handgun. He then proceeded to approach deputies, pointing the gun in their direction, JCSO said.
Using a rifle, one of the deputies shot Varner multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office said OSP is taking over the investigation. Once all the evidence is gathered, the information will be turned over the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.