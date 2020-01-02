Home
Pilot program for reusable to-go containers launches in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A handful of Ashland restaurants are trying out a new pilot program to help lower their environmental impact.

The City of Ashland said the “Rogue To Go” program uses durable, reusable take-out containers to help reduce waste.

Customers can buy one of the containers and use it at several Ashland restaurants. When the customer is done with the box, they can bring it back to any participating restaurant and exchange it for a clean one. If carrying around an empty container is inconvenient, customers can also exchange them for a metal token which can be used to get a clean empty container next time they order.

“Rogue To Go is an easy way to reduce waste and show that there is a better way to do take out!” the city said. “Single-use containers and utensils create unnecessary waste and environmental impact. The purpose of the program is to reduce disposable packaging and explore alternatives.”

The following restaurants are participating:

 

